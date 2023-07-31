0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:06

Islamic States Pen Letter to Sweden to Blast Qur'an Sacrilege

According to local Iraqi media, in this letter, which was sent to Tobias Billström, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, it is emphasized that the repeated actions of Qur'an sacrilege will result in an increase in the hatred and anger of people or groups who follow a certain religion or belief.
 
The letter further read that the Swedish authorities' permission to burn the Holy Qur'an carries the message that attacking other people's beliefs is acceptable to the Swedish government in contrast to the resolutions of the United Nations regarding the strengthening of religious tolerance and the protection of religious freedom.
 
According to local Iraqi media, the foreign minister of Sweden responded to the letter by expressing gratitude to the ambassadors and representatives of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for their joint letter and said, "All actions that are carried out against Islam are unacceptable to the Swedish government and we know that the Muslims in Sweden and other countries are very upset by these actions."
 
Billström added, "Desecration of the Qur'an or any other holy book is a disrespectful act, and Stockholm does not accept the actions and efforts of extremists to create division between Muslims and non-Muslims. The Swedish government categorically rejects all forms of anti-Islamism."
 
The foreign ministers of the OIC member countries are going to hold an emergency meeting tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the repeated insults and desecration of the Holy Qur'an.
