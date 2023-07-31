0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:16

6 People Die in Small Plane Crash in Canada’s Calgary

6 People Die in Small Plane Crash in Canada’s Calgary
The RCMP said an aircraft with five passengers and a pilot left Springbank Airport near Calgary on Friday night en route to Salmon Arm, British Columbia.
 
According to the media, RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Singleton said contact was lost with the plane around 9:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT Saturday). Shortly after the plane was reported overdue, a search was conducted by a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadron based in Winnipeg.
