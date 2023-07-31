0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:35

Dozens Killed, Injured in Pakistan Terrorist Explosion

Story Code : 1072763
At least 20 people were killed while over 50 were wounded in a blast at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday, the officials said.
 
Bajaur District Emergency Officer Saad Khan confirmed the casualties and number of injuries to local Pakistani English newspaper Dawn.
 
Khan added that the injured persons were being moved to hospitals in Peshawar and Timergera.
 
No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
