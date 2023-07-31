0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:38

Netanyahu Says to Link Tel Aviv Regime to S Arabia via Rail

Story Code : 1072764
Netanyahu Says to Link Tel Aviv Regime to S Arabia via Rail
The Israeli regime prime minister says 'In the future we will be able to connect Israel by train to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula as well,' media reported on Sunday.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a train connecting Saudi Arabia to the occupying Israeli regime was being worked on, following earlier US reports of “cautious optimism” on a normalization deal between the two sides.
 
The so-called "One Israel Project” connecting the occupying regime from its most northern point to Eilat in the south would be the precursor to the regional rail line, Netanyahu said. The project was part of the coalition agreement, costing $27 billion, and would set the foundation for connecting the Persian Gulf states to the regime.
 
There have been reports that the Tel Aviv regime and the United States were working together to advance the regional connection, allowing a new trade route to be established, particularly between the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Tel Aviv regime which will connect the Persian Gulf directly to Europe through the Haifa seaport, the regime's local media further claimed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023