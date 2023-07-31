Zionist Regime Reinforcing Troops on Lebanese Border

Islam Times - The army of the Zionist regime is reportedly reinforcing its troops in the northern borders of the occupied territories due to fears of attacks by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

The regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday with minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant and other Israeli war commanders, the report added.

On Saturday, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah would respond to any “stupid act” by the Zionist regime.

“When the Zionists or any enemy put us before two choices, we will always reject humiliation,” he said.

The Hezbollah leader also called the Zionist regime “a falsehood, a source of corruption in the region, and a cancerous gland,” asserting that the region will not rest until this cancerous gland is uprooted.

Nasrallah’s remarks came two days after Israel’s so-called security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with more than one thousand settlers, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds, in yet another act of desecration

Following recent remarks by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah about the strength and capabilities of the resistance movement, the Israeli army will strengthen its forces in the northern borders, Sama news agency reported, citing a report by the Zionist regime’s Channel 13.