Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:43

Over 30 Terrorists Killed, Injured in Syrian Army Operations

The Syrian Army attacks left great material damage to the terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone as well.
 
The forces of the Syrian Army targeted the terrorists' positions with rockets and artillery in different parts of Idlib province, local sources said.
 
According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.
 
Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.
 
At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.
