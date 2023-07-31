0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:46

Palestinian Factions to Form Reconciliation Committee

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh met on Sunday in the coastal city of El Alamein along with representatives of most Palestinian political factions.
 
The latest attempt at reconciliation aims to bridge the gap between Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority which administers Palestinian-run areas of the occupied West Bank.
 
The participating factions discussed reaching a comprehensive plan and forming a unified comprehensive leadership to confront the Zionist regime occupation.
 
"I consider today’s meeting of the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions a first and important step in continuing our dialogue, which we hope will achieve the desired goals as soon as possible," Abbas said in a statement after the meeting.
 
He indicated that the continued Israeli aggression "obliges us all to rise to the level of true national responsibility and to work on unifying our national front so that we can confront this occupation that targets our existence, our rights, and our sanctities."
 
Elsewhere, the Palestinian Authority President called for unity and joint Palestinian action, in order to achieve the goals of the Palestinian people, stressing that this work must be based on clear principles and foundations to end the division, achieve unity, and arrange the internal front.
 
For his part, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said during the meeting that the Palestinian people "are facing an exceptional stage in the course of the struggle with the enemy, which requires us to think collectively and take exceptional decisions in the face of Zionist policies."
 
In his speech, Haniyeh stressed the importance of continuing such meetings until the completion of the comprehensive national formula, noting that the Israeli occupation government "wants to put an end to the struggle by all means possible, which is evident in its terrorist attacks on the Palestinian people."
 
Haniyeh stressed the need to develop appropriate national plans to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the city of Al-Quds and to support Resistance fighters in the cities of the West Bank.
 
The Egypt meeting is the first of its kind, since the previous meeting, which was held simultaneously between the city of Ramallah in the West Bank and the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in September 2020, which witnessed a series of consensuses on plans for joint action, most notably stopping security coordination and revoking the Palestinian Aithority's recognition of "Israel" and activation of all forms of resistance.
