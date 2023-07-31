0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 08:52

Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports

The New York Times separately reported that the PAC has sought the return of $60 million it made to another group supporting Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Reuters reported.
 
Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Post said the PAC's spending on legal costs has drawn scrutiny from prosecutors about potential conflicts of interest between Trump and witnesses.
 
Trump's Save America PAC is expected to disclose about $40.2 million in legal spending in a filing on Monday, the Post said, citing people who spoke on condition of anonymity.
 
Trump faces dozens of federal charges in Florida over the retention of sensitive government records at his home in the state. He also faces state charges in New York after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.
 
Citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter, the New York Times said the Save America PAC, which Trump is using to pay his legal bills, faced such staggering costs this year that it requested a refund on a $60 million contribution, signaling a potential money crisis for Trump.
 
A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, Steven Cheung, would not comment on the refund request to the Times. But regarding the overall spending on lawyers, he said, according to the Times, "The weaponized Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case."
