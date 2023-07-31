0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 09:05

One Dead, 12 Wounded in Myanmar Bomb Blast

Violent clashes have ramped up since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead, AFP reported.
 
The junta has been battling anti-coup “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies that control large areas of territory close to the country’s borders.
 
The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 a.m. local time, a government official from the Karen State administration council said.
 
“About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured,” they said, requesting anonymity.
 
“One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital.”
 
They did not give any further details, but the checkpoint is known for its strict security.
 
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
 
The junta is fighting scores of ethnic rebel outfits.
 
More than 3,800 people have been killed since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.
