0
Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 04:51

Oil Minister: Iran Not to Tolerate Loss of Right in Disputed Gasfield

Story Code : 1072963
Oil Minister: Iran Not to Tolerate Loss of Right in Disputed Gasfield
Owji made the remarks on Sunday, a day after Kuwait said the Arab country will start drilling at Durra field, known in Iran as Arash, without waiting for a settlement of maritime border disputes with Iran.
 
“If there is no intention for agreement and cooperation, Iran will plan (to protect its) rights and interests and production and exploration of those resources and will not tolerate any loss of its rights,” the Iranian oil minister said.
 
He said, however, that Tehran always welcomes a friendly settlement of border and maritime issues with its neighbors, adding that the country seeks joint production from all resources of Arash gas field.
 
On Saturday, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak had said that the Arab country’s plans for production from the field will not wait for border demarcation with Iran.
 
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announced in early 2022 that they had reached an agreement to jointly produce 1 billion cubic feet (28.3 million cubic meters) per day of natural gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensates from Durra.
 
That caused Owji to post a tweet at the time to say that Iran will soon install a drilling jacket at Arash field to resume development operations that had been halted in 2001 after Kuwait threatened to lodge a complaint against Iran in international courts.
 
The maritime border demarcation dispute between Iran and Kuwait dates back to more than 60 years ago.
 
Some estimates suggest more than 70% of the resources of the disputed gas field, which is believed to contain up to 60 trillion cubic feet (1.7 trillion cubic meters) of gas, lie in waters claimed by Iran under the dispute with Kuwait.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023