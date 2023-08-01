0
Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 04:54

Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia

Story Code : 1072966
Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia
Russia values efforts of third countries to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, the diplomat said.
 
"But Kiev rejects all ideas of mediation. They are blindly fixated on the ultimatum's logic as regards Russia that is elegantly packed in an eye-catching wrapper of Zelensky's peace formula," Polishchuk said, adding that Ukraine is trying to "fool its partners" and entangle them in a "fraud".
 
Moscow will continue dialogue on prospects for peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict with partners from China, Brazil, Africa that have "constructive and substantive proposals," the diplomat also said.
