Moscow: Ukraine Rejects Mediation Ideas, Fixates on Ultimatums to Russia

Islam Times - Ukraine rejects all ideas of mediation since it is fixed on ultimatums to Russia "packed" in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries, told Sputnik.

"But Kiev rejects all ideas of mediation. They are blindly fixated on the ultimatum's logic as regards Russia that is elegantly packed in an eye-catching wrapper of Zelensky's peace formula," Polishchuk said, adding that Ukraine is trying to "fool its partners" and entangle them in a "fraud".

Moscow will continue dialogue on prospects for peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict with partners from China, Brazil, Africa that have "constructive and substantive proposals," the diplomat also said.

Russia values efforts of third countries to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, the diplomat said.