Kremlin: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Fails, Special Military Operation to Continue

Islam Times - Ukraine’s counteroffensive is unsuccessful in all directions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Russia will continue its special military operation.

The spokesman called NATO’s multi-billlion resources spent on Ukraine "ineffective and pointless".

""The multibillion-dollar resources that were transferred by NATO countries to the Kiev regime are actually spent inefficiently, spent pointlessly, and this also raises big questions for Western capitals, and great discomfort for taxpayers in Western capitals," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, at the moment it is impossible to agree on a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"There are no prerequisites for this," Peskov said.

The United States’ policy on Ukraine contradicts international norms and leads towards deteriorating security in Europe, Peskov said.

"This is contrary to a very important principle in international law and will only lead to a further deterioration of the security situation on the European continent," Peskov told reporters, adding that the US policy also goes sideways with the understanding of indivisibility of security.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, has said that Ukraine plans to start talks on bilateral security guarantees with the US next week.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that, Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 pieces of military equipment during battles in July.

"Over the past month, as a result of the successful activities of our troops, the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 20,800 servicemen, to be exact, 20,824 people, and 2,227 pieces of various weapons," Shoigu told military officials, adding that Kiev lost 10 Leopard tanks.

He specified that among the equipment lost by Kiev were 10 Leopard tanks, 11 US Bradley BMPs, 40 US M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery systems from Britain, the US, Germany, France and Poland.

"It is obvious that the supplied Western weapons do not lead to successes on the battlefield, but only prolong the military conflict," the minister added.

Russian armed forces are active in all directions in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of Ukraine, Shoigu said.

"The joint group of forces is continuing to conduct active operations in all directions, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of the enemy," the minister said at a meeting with the defense ministry's leadership.

The Ukrainian troops lost 400 soldiers and 63 pieces of equipment in the Orekhove direction on July 26-27, Sergei Shoigu said.

Shoigu mentioned that Russia thwarted Ukraine’s large-scale attempt to break through defense lines in this direction.

"Only in two days, July 26-27, in the area of the village of Rabotyne, more than 400 Ukrainian military personnel, 31 tanks, including three German Leopards, two French [tanks], and 32 armored combat vehicles were destroyed. A total of 63 armored vehicles [were destroyed]," Shoigu said at a defense meeting.

"The Kiev regime has no successes. Moreover, the Kiev regime is in a very, very difficult situation. The special military operation continues. It is obvious that the counteroffensive is not working out the way it was intended in Kiev," Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.