0
Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 05:05

Denmark Weighs Quran-Burning Protest Ban amid Diplomatic Tensions

These protests, involving the desecration of Islam's holy book, have strained diplomatic relations between Sweden, Denmark, and several Middle Muslim countries.
 
According to Euronews, the Danish government argues that such demonstrations play into the hands of extremists and foster division, while defenders view them as a "necessary", albeit distasteful, exercise of freedom of speech. The authorities intend to "explore" measures to prevent situations where "other countries, cultures, and religions are insulted," particularly if they pose "significant negative consequences for Denmark... especially in terms of security," stated the foreign ministry.
 
In June, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee in Sweden, set fire to the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque. He repeated the act by stomping on and tearing up a copy of the book outside the Iraqi Embassy.
 
This incident sparked diplomatic tensions with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, leading to the summoning of Swedish diplomats and the recalling of representatives from Denmark by Algeria.
 
Additionally, hundreds of Iraqis invaded and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad as a response.
 
Consequently, the Swedish ambassador was expelled from Iraq, and Iran has expressed its refusal to accept a new ambassador from Sweden on its territory.
 
The Danish Foreign Ministry acknowledged that Quran-burning protests have reached a level where Denmark is perceived in many parts of the world as a country facilitating the insult and denigration of other countries' cultures, religions, and traditions. It said it believes that some of these demonstrations have a "main purpose" of provocation and could have significant consequences.
