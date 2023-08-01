0
Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 05:25

“Israel Hayom”: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Gleefully Watching Us, It’s Time to Hit Him!

Story Code : 1072981
“Israel Hayom”: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Gleefully Watching Us, It’s Time to Hit Him!
In this context, “Israel” Hayom viewed that “In Tehran, Beirut, and in Gaza, ‘Israel's’ enemies are gleefully watching what's happening here. They are convinced that their generations-long vision of destroying ‘Israel’ is now finally becoming a reality right beneath their feet without having to do a thing.”
 
“The sights and sounds from ‘Israel’ speak for themselves. You can understand why Hezbollah leader [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah said last week that “the ‘Israelis’ now admit that this [the protests on Monday] is the worst day in the history of the Zionist entity, and the meaning is that ‘Israel’ has embarked on a path, God willing, of collapse, fragmentation, and doom.”
 
The daily further mentioned: “When [Sayyed] Nasrallah rejoices with his friends in Tehran and Gaza, ‘Israel’ should be concerned. No one should have any illusions as to what he really wants, and we must also remember what he said several years ago: “We don't want to fight, nor destroy or throw anyone to the sea. We only tell the Israelis in the most civilized way that they must board planes or ships and return to where they have come from. Only Jews who lived in Palestine before the arrival of Zionists could live there; but the invaders, the occupiers, and the settlers who arrived from all over the world – must go.”
 
“‘Israel’ should choose the timing and theater of the conflagration, rather than let [Sayyed] Nasrallah and his partners drag it once again into hostilities at times that are inconvenient. In other words, it is time to hit Nasrallah, and the sooner the better,” it mentioned.
 
“[Sayyed]Nasrallah will continue to enjoy every moment and exploit the weakness exhibited by ‘Israel’,” it concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023