“Israel Hayom”: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Gleefully Watching Us, It’s Time to Hit Him!

Islam Times - As “Israel” dances on the edge of internal abyss, eyes are centered to the Occupied Palestinian borders as the entity fears any escalation with Hezbollah.

“The sights and sounds from ‘Israel’ speak for themselves. You can understand why Hezbollah leader [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah said last week that “the ‘Israelis’ now admit that this [the protests on Monday] is the worst day in the history of the Zionist entity, and the meaning is that ‘Israel’ has embarked on a path, God willing, of collapse, fragmentation, and doom.”

The daily further mentioned: “When [Sayyed] Nasrallah rejoices with his friends in Tehran and Gaza, ‘Israel’ should be concerned. No one should have any illusions as to what he really wants, and we must also remember what he said several years ago: “We don't want to fight, nor destroy or throw anyone to the sea. We only tell the Israelis in the most civilized way that they must board planes or ships and return to where they have come from. Only Jews who lived in Palestine before the arrival of Zionists could live there; but the invaders, the occupiers, and the settlers who arrived from all over the world – must go.”

“‘Israel’ should choose the timing and theater of the conflagration, rather than let [Sayyed] Nasrallah and his partners drag it once again into hostilities at times that are inconvenient. In other words, it is time to hit Nasrallah, and the sooner the better,” it mentioned.

“[Sayyed]Nasrallah will continue to enjoy every moment and exploit the weakness exhibited by ‘Israel’,” it concluded.

In this context, “Israel” Hayom viewed that “In Tehran, Beirut, and in Gaza, ‘Israel's’ enemies are gleefully watching what's happening here. They are convinced that their generations-long vision of destroying ‘Israel’ is now finally becoming a reality right beneath their feet without having to do a thing.”