Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 05:26

Details of “Israeli”-Saudi Normalization Floats: Freeze on Extending West Bank Sovereignty

A senior “Israeli” official told ‘Israel Hayom’, “A breakthrough with Riyadh depends on the talks between the kingdom and Washington. This [progress with the Palestinians] is the consideration that the Saudis are demanding, but the issue is not a high priority for them.”
 
“The two ‘nations’ have already been maintaining unofficial ties, so for ‘Israel’ there is no reason to take steps that could put it under threat in ‘Judea and Samaria’ for things that already exist to a large extent,” he added.
 
According to Kan, another “Israeli” outlet, that quoted several sources familiar with the talks, it will have to be “real steps” towards Ramallah, which would be important for the US Democratic Party, as well as Saudi King Salman’s demand. This is because it would help “soften” those who would oppose a Saudi-American arms deal and military alliance.
 
According to “Israel Hayom”, the onus for a deal was very much in American hands, and would need to be reached before its election year starts in 2024, saying US President Joe Biden will have to go all-in before then. Moreover, a major alliance with Saudi Arabia would require a two-thirds Senate approval.
 
Biden would need to get bipartisan support, as well as approval from the “Israeli” and Saudi governments. Thus, according to “Israel Hayom”, Tel Aviv would offer to put off the West Bank sovereignty issue for four more years.
