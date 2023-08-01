0
Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 05:29

Report: Mossad Chief Secretly Visited WH for Talks on Saudi Arabia

The secret meeting occurred a few weeks ago and comes amid increased efforts by US President Joe Biden to reach a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and the “Israeli” entity, which is reportedly wanted before the presidential election begins, according to Axios.
 
Barnea met with US “National” Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Brett McGurk, the White House Middle East czar, and Amos Hochstein, Biden’s senior adviser for energy and infrastructure, sources told Axios. The American House trio had recently made a trip to Saudi Arabia, and gave “cautious optimism” toward the process.
 
The Mossad director also met his CIA counterpart, Bill Burns, to discuss Iran and the Saudi initiative, one source told Axios, saying the American spy chief raised a general discussion about the entity’s “judicial overhaul”.
 
“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been on a mission to explain the “judicial overhaul” process, and respond to international criticism, the latest being at Fox News.
 
Meanwhile, “Israeli” media on Monday have been running with many speculations as to what the Americans were discussing in Saudi Arabia, particularly the details of the deal. A senior “Israeli” official told “Israel” Hayom daily that progress with the Palestinians is a “condition that the Saudis are demanding, but the issue is not a high priority for them.”
 
The “Israeli” entity's Kan Public Broadcaster quoted several sources familiar with the talks, saying the “Israeli” government would need to take “real steps” towards ending the conflict with the Palestinians, since it was important to the progressive wing of Biden's Democrat party that have been opposed to the deal. The gesture reportedly would "soften” the lawmakers required to ratify such an agreement.
