Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 09:43

“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border

“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
Army Radio cites Gallant as saying at a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Military Committee meeting that “‘terror’ organizations have identified [the West Bank] as a weak spot, and direct many resources there for the purpose of attacks. Looking ahead, we intend to erect a barrier on the border with Jordan as well.”
 
There is an aging fence along the 309-kilometer [192-mile] border Jordan shares with Occupied Palestine.
 
A 30-kilometer [18-mile] portion of the border with Jordan, near “Eilat” and the new Ramon Airport, has been upgraded in a similar fashion to “Israel’s” border barriers with Egypt and the Gaza Strip.
 
“Israel” shelled out $88 million for the small section of the border near “Eilat”, meaning that a project to cover the whole Jordanian border would likely cost billions of shekels.
