0
Tuesday 1 August 2023 - 09:45

Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover

Story Code : 1073053
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the two sides discussed confidence-building measures during the two-day talks, including the lifting of sanctions and travel bans as well as the return of Afghan central bank assets held abroad.
 
“The delegations also discussed combating narcotics and human rights issues,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.
 
The group took over in August 2021 as Afghanistan’s Western-backed government collapsed in the aftermath of the US’s chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years of conflict.
 
Afghanistan is grappling with a humanitarian crisis, with almost half of its population – 23 million people – receiving assistance from the World Food Program [WFP] last year.
 
The US State Department said in a statement that its officials told the Taliban that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights in the country.
 
Attendees – including US Special Representative Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri – voiced “grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice”, according to the statement.
 
The officials also called anew on the Taliban to reverse bans on girls’ secondary education and women’s employment as well as for the release of detained Americans.
 
They also “voiced openness to continue dialogue on counternarcotic”, recognizing a “significant decrease in cultivation” of poppies this growing season.
 
The US delegation also met representatives of the Afghan central bank and the Ministry of Finance, with the State Department saying it “took note” of falling inflation as well as rising exports and imports in 2023.
 
It said it would be open to “a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon”, the statement said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023