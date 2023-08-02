0
Wednesday 2 August 2023 - 05:19

Report: FBI Contracted Firm That Circumvented Federal Blacklist to Buy NSO Spyware

Story Code : 1073204
Report: FBI Contracted Firm That Circumvented Federal Blacklist to Buy NSO Spyware
Earlier this year, the Times revealed a government contractor called Riva Networks had secretly concluded a contract with NSO in November 2021, just days after the Joe Biden administration banned US companies from buying NSO’s spyware. The ban came after it was revealed that one of NSO’s most popular products, Pegasus, was being abused around the globe by governments intent on spying on journalists, activists and political dissidents.
 
However, this product was different: the program was called Landmark and could secretly transmit a cell phone’s GPS location to the program’s user. The NYT report claimed the contract explicitly mentioned it being deployed in Mexico.
 
After the paper’s report, an FBI investigation revealed it was actually the FBI that had contracted Riva Networks and the bureau canceled the contract.
 
The FBI has reportedly claimed Riva Networks misled the bureau. One FBI official who spoke with the outlet said the FBI thought Riva was using a geolocation tool it had developed itself, and didn’t know about Landmark being an NSO product.
 
Riva apparently didn’t care much for the Biden administration’s attempts to block the use of NSO spyware by the US government and its contractors, either: not only did the company ignore NSO being put on a Commerce Department blacklist five days before concluding the contract with NSO, it kept using the Landmark tool into 2023.
 
The contract was signed using a fake name for the company as well as for its CEO, Robin Gamble, according to the outlet, which reported the company was referred to as “Cleopatra Holdings” and Gamble as “William Malone”. It had reportedly used the same pseudonyms to buy Pegasus from the NSO Group.
 
In a statement, the federal law enforcement bureau revealed it had been using Landmark to track suspected fugitives in Mexico.
 
“As part of our mission, the FBI is tasked with locating fugitives around the world who are charged in US courts, including for violent crimes and drug trafficking,” the agency said, adding, “To accomplish this, the FBI regularly contracts with companies who can provide technological assistance to locate these fugitives who are hiding abroad.”
 
“The FBI has not employed foreign commercial spyware in these or any other operational endeavors. This geolocation tool did not provide the FBI access to an actual device, phone or computer. We will continue to lawfully utilize authorized tools to protect Americans and bring criminals to justice,” the statement continued.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023