0
Wednesday 2 August 2023 - 05:25

16 Workers Killed in Collapse of A Crane Being Used to Build A Bridge in India

Story Code : 1073206
16 Workers Killed in Collapse of A Crane Being Used to Build A Bridge in India
Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital, AP reported.
 
Press Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.
 
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
 
“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” his office said in a post.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023