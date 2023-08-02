0
Wednesday 2 August 2023 - 05:38

Gunmen Open Fire on Police Officers during Anti-Polio Drive in Southwest Pakistan, Killing 2

Story Code : 1073213
The polio workers were unharmed in the attack on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, local police chief Asif Marwat said, AP reported.
 
No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Extremist militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
 
Since January, Pakistan has reported only one polio case, raising hopes that the country is close to eradicating the disease.
 
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in which polio has not been eliminated.
