Israeli Doctors Leaving amidst Protests over Judicial Reforms

Islam Times - Against the backdrop of protests and strikes across occupied Palestine over the initial passing of controversial judicial reforms, thousands of Israeli doctors are attempting to emigrate from the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to a report by the Times of Israel today, the UAE is looking to attract Israeli doctors to the country. "Thousands of doctors" have joined a Whatsapp group chat seeking advice on how to relocate overseas, with some having already received lucrative offers to move to the Persian Gulf state, the report said, citing Channel 12, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The group chat started after the Knesset passed a law to limit court oversight of the government last week, attracting at least 3,000 physicians.

The offers reportedly came from official sources in the UAE, as well as Bahrain – both countries were among the first two to normalize ties with the Israeli regime in 2020, followed by Morocco and Sudan.

The report noted that the terms of the offers for the UAE include a salary "three times higher than the standard in Israel" in addition to education opportunities for the physicians' children and a "golden visa" allowing for long-term residency and other benefits.

Last week, doctors across occupied Palestine staged a one-day general strike to protest the parliament's approval of the bill which abolishes the "reasonableness" clause that allows the supreme court to overrule government decisions. The previous week also saw credit rating agency Moody's warning of "significant risk" in Israel over the judicial overhaul.

Israeli media reported that thousands of doctors are seeking to leave occupied Palestine.