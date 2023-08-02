IRGC Chief Warns of Plots on Anniversary of 2022 Riots in Iran

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps cautioned about the enemy’s plot to foment turmoil in Iran on the anniversary of the riots that broke out in September 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, who fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later.

The IRGC commander also warned of a new threat, saying, “The enemy intends to sow seditions once again on the anniversary of the autumn 2022 incidents.”

However, he added, the enemy won’t be able to take any action in the face of Iran’s preparedness and vigilance. “The solution to it (hostile plot) is prevention.”

In remarks in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the obvious role of the enemies in the riots that took place in the country for weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini.

“The events that took place these past few weeks were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities,” the Leader stated.

In an address to a conference of Basij officials in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Hossein Salami said the enemy suffered a crushing defeat during last year’s riots, which he described as the “most severe, most dangerous, most serious, most unequal and most massive global battle” that has been waged against the Islamic Republic.