OIC Member States Consider Measures against Quran Desecration in Sweden, Denmark

Islam Times - The member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are considering measures in response to instances of Quran desecration and burning, particularly in Sweden and Denmark.

The foreign ministers of the member states of the OIC held an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah on Monday to tackle the repeated desecration of the Quran, issuing an extraordinary resolution regarding these acts.

In a statement, the OIC stressed the need for a reevaluation, whether on the economic, cultural, or other levels, to express the nations’ rejection of the repeated insults to the sanctity of the Quran and Islamic symbols.

It also commended the measures taken by OIC member states in their relations with Sweden and Denmark as part of their condemnation of this offense.

The resolution welcomed the decision of the OIC Secretary General to suspend the status of Sweden’s special envoy to the organization.

This suspension aligns with the final statement of the Executive Committee during its meeting on July 2, until Swedish authorities take necessary measures to criminalize acts of disrespect towards sacred Islamic symbols and prevent their recurrence.

Moreover, the resolution strongly condemned any form of hate speech that incites discrimination, hostility, or violence, whether disseminated through printed media, audiovisual means, electronic platforms, social media, or any other channels.

It vehemently denounced the repeated and flagrant attacks on the sanctity of the Quran, with the latest incident taking place in Stockholm on July 20 and Copenhagen on July 24.

The resolution expressed deep concern over the recurrence of such offenses and expressed profound regret for the Swedish authorities’ continued issuance of permits that allow them, and for their failure to take necessary measures to prevent them in both Sweden and Denmark.

The ministers decided to dispatch a delegation from the OIC, led by the Secretary General, to urge the European Commission to express condemnation on behalf of the organization’s members for the crime of desecrating the Quran.

They called for necessary measures to be taken to ensure that such criminal acts are not repeated under the pretext of freedom of expression.

These actions may involve the implementation of crucial political decisions and measures, such as the summoning of their respective ambassadors to Sweden and Denmark for consultation, according to Asharq Al-Awast.