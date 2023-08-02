Syrian Army Counter Daesh Terrorist Attack on Oil Tankers

Islam Times - Syrian Army thwarted the Wahhbi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISISL” / “ISIL”] terrorist group's attack on a convoy of Syrian oil tankers, media sources reported on Tuesday.

A senior security official emphasized that the Syrian army units engaged in conflicts with the terrorists on Salmiya Road in Raqqa. As a result of this conflict, the terrorists got many casualties.

The official also said that four tankers exploded in this conflict and two drivers and their passengers were martyred.

The security official said that the units of the Syrian army were able to kill a number of terrorists and wound a number of others, and some of the terrorists fled to the east of the Syrian desert region.

He said that American occupation forces strongly support Daesh, which occupies the Al-Tanf zone in eastern Syria.

The official emphasized that the American occupation forces have recently trained Daesh members in their illegal base in the Al-Tanf area and transferred them to al-Raqqa and Hama along with military and logistical equipment.

More than three Daesh terrorists were killed and several others were injured during the attack on the convoy of tankers carrying oil.