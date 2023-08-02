0
Wednesday 2 August 2023 - 06:00

Spox: IRGC Will Soon Unveil Latest Strategic Systems, Capabilities

Story Code : 1073223
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said the IRGC continues to boost its power in order to safeguard the Islamic Revolution as well as the national security of Iran.
 
"The public opinion and Iranian people will be witnessing the capabilities of the IRGC's various forces during the current year," the spokesman said.
 
"In the area of maritime defense, new strategic systems and capabilities of the IRGC Navy ... will soon be unveiled," Sharif added.
 
The spokesman emphasized that for the IRGC, elevation of its all-out defense power in order to deal with all possible and imaginable threats is an absolute priority.
 
Established in 1979, the IRGC has been closely cooperating with the Iranian Army in the face of all kinds of foreign threats as manifested during the eight-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran during the 1980s.
 
The IRGC has also made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorist groups operating in the West Asia region, while helping Iranian people during tough times such as natural disasters.
