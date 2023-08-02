0
Wednesday 2 August 2023 - 10:07

One Injured during Shooting at Swedish Consulate in Turkey’s Izmir

Story Code : 1073251
One Injured during Shooting at Swedish Consulate in Turkey’s Izmir
Tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Quran — including setting pages alight.

Two men set a copy of the holy book alight outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Monday in an act similar to others in recent weeks that have drawn condemnation.

The local governor’s office said the attack was carried out by a “mentally disabled” person with a gun in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT.

The attack took place outside Sweden’s honorary consulate, the private NTV broadcaster reported. The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition, it added.

Turkish authorities detained the assailant with the gun and launched an investigation into the incident, the governor’s office said.

The Swedish foreign ministry’s press service in Stockholm confirmed the attack and said in an email to AFP that it was “in close contact” with the general consulate in Istanbul which was in turn in contact with the honorary consulate in Izmir.

“Sweden’s general consul will travel to Izmir tomorrow to be informed of the situation and express her condolences.”

The ministry said it would “not comment on threat scenarios against the foreign mission or which security measures are being taken, as that could counter the purpose of the measures.”

Honorary consulates represent their nationals’ interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023