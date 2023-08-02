0
Wednesday 2 August 2023 - 10:12

IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region

Story Code : 1073253
Salami further underlined that “Foreign forces have no place in the region and its security arrangements.”
 
In remarks on the sidelines of a massive military drills launched by the IRGC’s Navy in the Gulf on Wednesday, Salami confirmed that there is no place for extra-regional forces and outsiders in Muslim territories.
 
“The Muslim nations and governments of this region are capable of ensuring the security of all regions with brotherly and Muslim-style arrangements, and there is no need for the presence of any alien,” the IRGC commander added.  
 
He further stated: “The message of the Islamic Revolution is that no outsider has the right to decide the fate of Muslims.”
 
Highlighting the IRGC’s preparedness to protect Iran’s borders and territorial integrity, the commander affirmed that “The Iranian people can rest assured that the country is safe and sound as long as the IRGC forces’ fingers are on the trigger.”
 
General Salami noted that Iran attaches importance to the protection of the security, independence, territorial integrity and calm of its neighbors and Muslim states to the same extent that it cares about the safety of its own frontiers.
 
The IRGC Navy’s military drill is being held on Abu Musa, Naze'at, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb islands in the Gulf.
