0
Thursday 3 August 2023 - 03:39

Sayyed Nasrallah: Desecrator of Qur’an in Sweden A ‘Mossad Spy’ Who Insulted Two Billion Muslims

Story Code : 1073360
Sayyed Nasrallah: Desecrator of Qur’an in Sweden A ‘Mossad Spy’ Who Insulted Two Billion Muslims
Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a televised speech on Tuesday in a ceremony held in the city of Nabatiyeh, Southern Lebanon, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) — the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), presstv reported.
 
Nasrallah pointed to the continued desecration of religious symbols and Islamic sanctities in Sweden and took Muslim countries to task for their “weak” support for the Holy Qur’an.
 
"There is a Mossad spy who is desecrating Islamic sanctities under the protection of the Swedish police, in a manner that constitutes an insulting and offensive challenge to the two billion Muslims in the world," the Hezbollah leader said.
 
Stressing that there was no longer any point for Muslim youth to wait for governments and organizations to take action, Nasrallah said, "They must assume their responsibilities and punish more severely those who abuse the Qur'an."
 
The Hezbollah chief also said the Swedish government “hypocritically” allows and denounces Qur’an desecration at the same time.
 
On Monday, two Iraqi men, named Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, set copies of the Holy Qur'an alight outside the Swedish parliament in the capital Stockholm after the police had granted the permit.
 
Momika has carried out the same actions twice before in the past 40 days, outside Stockholm’s main mosque and later outside Iraq’s embassy.
 
Sweden has already seen its diplomatic relations with several Muslim nations strained over previous protests involving the Qur'an desecrations.
 
In Denmark too, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Qur’an outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen on Monday.
 
The sacrilegious acts have ignited the ire of the entire Muslim community across the globe. Several countries have summoned or expelled Swedish and Danish ambassadors.
 
The Nordic countries have deplored the desecration of the Qur’an but claimed that they cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.
 
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023