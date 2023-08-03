IRGC Chief: US Supporters Turning Towards Iran, Russia, China

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that the US spends huge amounts in West Asia but with no gain, and added that this trend has already led a number of Washington's backers to turn towards Tehran, Moscow and Beijing.

“The enemy intends to sow sedition once again on the anniversary” of the unrest that broke out in September 2022, the military official cautioned.

However, he emphasized that the Iranian nation's preparedness and vigilance would thwart any such attempts, saying preventive measures are the best strategy to foil the enemy's scheme.

Salami further noted that last year's riots were the “most severe, most dangerous, most serious, most unequal and most massive global battle” that has been waged against Iran.

But the enemy suffered a crushing defeat during the riots thanks to the wisdom, steadfastness, faith and strong will of the nation, the IRGC chief added.

Officials in Tehran stress that the Iranian nation's progress has made it stronger compared to the past, while the enemies have grown weaker, and note that the country is growing more powerful on a daily basis.

Iranian military officials have stressed that Washington has weakened to the extent that it plays no role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape. They stated that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.

Officials in Iran say Washington cannot go ahead with its plan in the West Asia region as its schemes are doomed to fail, and add that Iran plays a key role in the political decisions of the United States and the fate of the White House is affected by Tehran's attitude.

They stressed that the recent developments in West Asia show the decline of the US power and influence, and the balance of power has long shifted against the interests of the Israeli regime.

Iranian officials have also warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.

Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress that the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.

In an address to a conference of Basij officials in Tehran on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Salami warned of a new plot by enemies to stir chaos in the country on the anniversary of the unrest that broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini last year.