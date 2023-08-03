IRGC Kicks Off Naval Drill in Persian Gulf, Deploying AI-Powered Missile Shields, Sea Drones

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy staged military exercises in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday in order to bolster the country's combat and defensive power, and showcased naval vessels armed with 600-km range missiles.

The maneuver is being held on Naze'at, Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb islands of Iran.

The aim of the exercise is to "display the IRGC Navy’s might as well as combat and defense preparedness in protecting the Persian Gulf security and the Iranian islands".

Various units of the IRGC Navy, including the combat, naval, missile, drone, rapid reaction, electronic warfare and airborne units, backed by the IRGC Aerospace Force, exercise a range of military tactics during the drills.

The IRGC Aerospace Force has also flown military planes and helicopters to airlift paratroopers to the drill zones.

Commander of Imam Muhammad Baqir operational base of the IRGC Navy Brigadier General Ali Ozmaei said that the vessels of Martyr Hajaji Special Unit have been, for the first time, armed with missiles with a range of 600 kilometers.

He added, in addition to missile- and rocket-launching vessels, helicopters and aircraft took part in the maneuvers, during which 50 paratroopers successfully performed a heliborne operation.

“One of the important features of the drills was the use of drones and unmanned vessels that were upgraded through artificial intelligence,” the top commander continued.

“Another feature of the exercises was the transfer of troops from the mainland to Abu Musa Island and the Greater Tunb in less than 15 minutes using helicopters and airplanes,” he stated.

He further warned that the trans-regional countries have no place in the Persian Gulf and that they should leave the region.

The IRGC has also deployed the "Fath" and "Qadir" missile systems on the Iranian islands.

On the sidelines of the drills, Maj. Gen. Salami said Iranian military forces are always working to maintain the security and stability of the country. He added that foreign troops have no place in the region.

The message of the Islamic Revolution is that no outsider has the right to decide the fate of Muslims, the IRGC chief stated.

He stressed that the Iranian people can rest assured that the country is safe and sound as long as the IRGC forces’ fingers are on the trigger.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri also stated that maintaining the security and stability of the Persian Gulf region is the common interest of the regional countries.

He called on the regional states to be vigilance over divisive plots hatched by trans-regional countries.

The senior commander stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces will continue to strongly safeguard every iota of the country's territory.

Iran has carried out numerous wargames in recent years amid military threats against the country by foreign adversaries.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

The naval wargame, dubbed "Martyr Eshaq Dara", launched in Abu Musa Island on Wednesday at the presence of IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, as well as other senior commanders and military officials.