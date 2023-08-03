Islam Times - Washington has refused to condemn the terrorist methods employed by Ukraine, including drone attacks on Moscow, thereby officially justifying such tactics, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, "realizing that they won’t be hearing any reprimands from the West, the Kiev Nazis have taken responsibility for the attack with bravado, and without even trying to hide their true intentions, which are to intimidate civilians."

"However, they should not count on that: There is no panic, but on the contrary, society is becoming more and more united on the unequivocal necessity of achieving the objectives of the special military operation," Zakharova noted.

"We also are aware that Western countries not only encourage the Kiev regime to use terrorist methods with the words they choose, but also directly engage in organizing terrorist attacks by providing weapons and intelligence [to Ukraine]," Zakharova added.

The Kiev regime’s terrorist methods aggravate the Ukrainian crisis and delay a peace settlement, Zakharova said.

"The use of terror methods by the Kiev regime is a factor that aggravates the Ukrainian crisis and delays a peace settlement. Also, it is known that weapons and equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western sponsors are often used to carry out terrorist attacks, which makes them direct accomplices to all these crimes," she said.

"I will remind you that the term 'regime sponsoring terrorism' or 'state sponsor of terrorism' is actively used in the West. But this is precisely what they [the West] are doing, they are sponsoring the terrorist activity of the Kiev regime," Zakharova said.

At the same time, she noted that Ukraine's frequent use of terrorist methods lately was primarily due to the obvious failure of its armed forces' counter-offensive attempts.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that in the early hours of August 1, two Ukrainian drones had been destroyed by air defenses over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the adjacent Moscow Region, while a third unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was jammed, lost control and crashed inside a non-residential high-rise office complex in the Moscow City financial district. No one was hurt in the incident.

"This is their attitude toward Russia and those Moscow residents who happen to work at the [Moscow City] office tower complex. In fact, the US has justified the terrorist methods [employed by Kiev] and confirmed that it has green-lighted the [intentional] destruction of civilian facilities, putting civilian lives in danger. Not a word of condemnation [has been forthcoming from Washington]," she pointed out, TASS reported.