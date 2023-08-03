Envoy: Iran’s Safeguards Cooperation with IAEA Exemplary

Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices and International Organizations in Vienna Mohsen Naziri Asl described Iran’s safeguards cooperation with the IAEA as exemplary, and said that Tehran is committed to the safeguards agreement with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The ambassador regretted that nuclear disarmament as a main principle of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has not been fulfilled yet.

He warned against the beginning of a new nuclear arms race among countries possessing nuclear arms.

"The deployment of nuclear weapons in some European countries that do not possess such weapons is a breach of the commitments under NPT," Naziri Asl added.

He noted that in the light of support from the United States, the Zionist regime has stood against all the efforts and initiatives to create a nuclear arms free region in the Middle East.

In relevant remarks last month, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami described the coordination between his country and the IAEA as constant and sustainable, and once again underlined that the interaction between the two sides is in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Eslami undrscored Tehran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog have continuous and stable cooperation based on an agreement reached months ago.

The bilateral collaboration conforms with the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT, the official stated.

Naziri Asl made the remarks addressing the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in Vienna.