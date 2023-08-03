Creating Larger BRICS-Like Organization Not Currently under Discussion, Says Kremlin

Islam Times - Creating a new organization, a larger analogue of the BRICS group, is not currently being discussed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for the interest shown by many other countries, it will definitely be implemented one way or another in the bilateral format, and then contacts on the BRICS line will continue with these countries," the official added, TASS reported.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the process of BRICS accession depends first and foremost on the position of the member states of the organization, noting that the process is "quite time-consuming."

Peskov earlier noted that the issue of BRICS expansion is "high on the agenda," but that the individual member states have their own opinions on the matter. Bloomberg earlier reported, citing sources, that India and Brazil are standing in opposition to China’s calls for a rapid enlargement of BRICS.

The BRICS Summit scheduled for August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, is expected to review the official applications of a range of countries to join the organization.

"As of now, there are no such discussions. Indeed, the issue of BRICS expansion will be discussed; it is already being discussed at the expert level," the spokesman said, responding to a question on whether any discussions were underway for establishing a larger analogue of the BRICS that could encompass all interested countries.