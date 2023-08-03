0
Thursday 3 August 2023 - 04:59

54 “Israeli” Volunteer Cops Freeze Service over ‘Judicial Overhaul’

Story Code : 1073376
54 “Israeli” Volunteer Cops Freeze Service over ‘Judicial Overhaul’
In addition, police said that 10 volunteer officers had been cut from the force after they “expressed themselves politically and even used their volunteering for the benefit of this activity.”
 
According to “Israeli” Channel 12 news, police intend to kick out around 1,000 police volunteers who have participated in the protests. It was unclear where the figure came from.
 
The report said that a lawyer representing those volunteers had written to the police to request that their service not be frozen for taking part in the protests.
 
According to “Israeli” Police, around 24,600 settlers volunteer their service.
 
The police statement also denied “false reports” on the matter, without specifying what it was referring to.
 
In addition to police, some 10,000 “Israeli” reservists will suspend their volunteer reserve duty in protest of the government’s plans to overhaul the “judicial” system, a large protest group announced last month.
 
The announcements came amid growing information of rising violence from police at the “anti-judicial overhaul” protests.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023