Researchers in Iran Discover new Drugs for Asthma, Allergy

Islam Times - Researchers at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences have patented 2 new medicines to treat asthma and allergy in children.

The researcher continued that a team of four researchers at the same university have also produced and patented an inhaler specifically designed for children.

Ahanchian further stated that 100% effectiveness of both Asmatuss herbal syrup and children inhaler has been proven in the treatment of people with asthma and allergy, adding "Asmatuss herbal syrup is oral and the inhaler is used through the nose."

Regarding the chow to use the new oral and inhalation drugs in the treatment of asthma and allergies and the age group of those drugs, the researcher noted, "Asmatuss herbal mixture is for the children between 4 to 12, and the patient needs to take five cc every eight hours."

He continued to say that the inhaler can be used from birth to 12 years, and its dosage is 2 puffs (100 micrograms) in each nostril every eight hours.

Ahanchian emphasized that, "The use of both drugs, like other drugs, should be prescribed by a specialist and should not be used arbitrarily."

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, with more than 9,000 students and 25,000 healthcare workers, is considered the biggest medical and research center in northeast of Iran.

