Iranian Official: Afghanistan Only Released 15 Million Liters of Harirud Water

Islam Times - Afghanistan released only 15 million liters of water share in the Harirud River to flow towards Iran, the Head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh said Wednesday.

"We have asked the Afghan ruling body to hold a meeting several times, but they did not accept it," he added.

He added that the energy minister has been tasked by the Raeisi government to follow up on the issue.

Speaking to reporters after attending a cabinet meeting, Salajegheh said that, "Even though the rulers of Afghanistan talk about accepting the Harirud River water release agreement, in practice only 15 million liters of water have been released instead of 850 million liters."