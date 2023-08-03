0
Thursday 3 August 2023 - 05:33

Iranian Official: Afghanistan Only Released 15 Million Liters of Harirud Water

Story Code : 1073388
Iranian Official: Afghanistan Only Released 15 Million Liters of Harirud Water
Speaking to reporters after attending a cabinet meeting, Salajegheh said that, "Even though the rulers of Afghanistan talk about accepting the Harirud River water release agreement, in practice only 15 million liters of water have been released instead of 850 million liters."
 
"We have asked the Afghan ruling body to hold a meeting several times, but they did not accept it," he added.
 
He added that the energy minister has been tasked by the Raeisi government to follow up on the issue.
