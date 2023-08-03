0
Thursday 3 August 2023 - 05:38

Sweden: No Plans to Change 'Free Speech' Law after Qur'an Desecration

Story Code : 1073389
Sweden: No Plans to Change
In the latest sacrilegious act against the Holy Qur'an, two men set the holy book alight at a protest outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, according to Press TV.
 
The move sparked further outrage in the Muslim world and renewed tensions between Sweden and Muslim countries.
 
On Monday, the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) voiced "disappointment" with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action.
 
Sweden's government has condemned the acts of desecration but said it cannot prevent the incidents under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.
 
“We stand up for the Swedish freedom of speech,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference on Tuesday.
 
He urged people to use the freedom of speech responsibly and respectfully.
 
“In a free country like Sweden, you have a great deal of freedom. But with that great degree of freedom comes a great degree of responsibility."
 
"Everything that is legal is not appropriate. It can be awful but still lawful. We try to promote a respectful tone between countries and peoples,” he added.
 
Kristersson said his government would look into measures that would allow police to stop the burning of holy books in public if there was a clear threat to national security.
 
The prime minister also said an official decision to step up border controls was expected Thursday.
 
Over the past month, the holy Muslim book has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements multiple times in Sweden and Denmark. 
 
The sacrilegious acts have ignited the ire of the entire Muslim community across the globe. Several countries have summoned or expelled Swedish and Danish ambassadors.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023