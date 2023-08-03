Trump Warns of 561-Year Prison Term in Fundraising Email

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump accused the government of attempting to lock him up for more than 500 years through politically motivated trials, and he requested campaign donations to demonstrate that Americans will "never surrender" to tyranny.

"There's only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that's FEAR. The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington," the email added.

Trump asserted that the "endless witch hunts" are not about him but about taking freedom away from Americans. He urged supporters to "peacefully stand with me during these dark times."

Special counsel Jack Smith released a 45-page indictment by a grand jury in Washington, DC on Tuesday, consisting of six charges related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. Smith claimed that Trump knew his claims about irregularities in the 2020 election were false but continued to make them, creating "an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erod(ing) public faith in the administration of the election."

According to Smith, Trump's "conspiracies" targeted "a bedrock function of the United States federal government."

Last week, Smith also charged the 45th president with obstruction of justice, alleging that he destroyed evidence related to classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. A New York court is also pursuing charges against Trump for "falsifying business records" concerning alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump is currently the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, significantly ahead of all other contenders. The Democrats have decided not to hold any debates between Biden and his two current challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Marianne Williamson.

Democrats maintain that Joe Biden legitimately won 81 million votes, the most ever in US history, in the 2020 election, and they assert that all of Trump's claims about irregularities are entirely false. In February 2021, Time magazine published a feature about an "extraordinary shadow effort" to "fortify" the election, uniting Democrat operatives and anti-Trump Republicans.

"With Crooked Joe's corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left's witch hunts," read Trump's fundraising email, made public by several US outlets. "Crooked Joe" refers to the current president, Joe Biden.