Thursday 3 August 2023 - 09:26

US Treasury Secretary: Fitch Downgrade Entirely Unwarranted

Speaking at an Internal Revenue Service contractor office near Washington on Wednesday, Yellen said the rating agency’s downgrade the previous day failed to consider a resilient US economy, with low unemployment, falling inflation, continued growth and strong innovation.
 
“Fitch’s decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States,” Yellen said. “I strongly disagree with Fitch’s decision, and I believe it is entirely unwarranted.”
 
She said Fitch’s “flawed assessment” was based on outdated data and failed to reflect improvements in US governance indicators over the past two and a half years of President Joe Biden’s administration.
 
“At the end of the day,” Yellen said, “Fitch’s decision does not change what all of us already know: that Treasury securities remain the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong.”
 
Fitch had cited a deterioration in US governance that started during the administration of former President Donald Trump in making its decision, according to US Treasury officials.
 
Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch, told Reuters news agency that the deterioration was partly reflected in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol building as Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election results.
 
But Francis said the deterioration also was reflected in this year’s debt ceiling fight, and the increasing polarization of both major political parties, making compromise harder to achieve.
 
In its decision to cut the US rating by one notch to AA+ from AAA, Fitch also cited a fiscal deterioration over the next three years that will increase deficits and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the US government’s ability to pay its bills.
