0
Friday 4 August 2023 - 00:57

Syrian, Russian Forces Conduct Joint Tactical Training in Hama Province

Story Code : 1073550
Syrian, Russian Forces Conduct Joint Tactical Training in Hama Province
The night drill took place in Syria's Hama Province and marked the first of its kind for the two allies.
 
During the exercise, the forces responded to a scenario where a militant group had seized control of a community, putting civilians at risk. The devised plan by Russian and Syrian military commanders involved using airstrikes and artillery fire to disable perimeter defenses, followed by an airdrop of ground troops to secure the hostages, according to RT.
 
Russia deployed Su-35 multipurpose jets, Su-24 tactical bombers, and Ka-52 attack helicopters to "destroy armored vehicles and defensive positions of the simulated terrorists."
 
Syrian Arab Army's 25th Special Mission Forces Division carried out ground operations, with some troops utilizing Russian parachute systems for skydives from heights of 1,500 to 3,000 meters.
 
A press release highlighted the commendable level of coordination between the participating forces, appreciated by military leaders of both nations.
 
Russia has been a crucial supporter of Syria, sending its warplanes in 2015 to aid Damascus in the fight against terrorist groups. The country maintains an air force base in Syria and regularly conducts joint military exercises with the host country.
 
Meanwhile, the US has a military presence in Syria purportedly to counter the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group. The US has also supported some anti-government forces during the lengthy civil war and imposed harsh economic sanctions on the Syrian government, hindering reconstruction efforts.
 
Tensions between Russia and the US in Syria have been escalating, with both sides accusing each other of unprofessional conduct during air encounters. Recently, the Pentagon claimed that Russian pilots damaged one of its drones with flares during a mission. The Russian defense ministry later reported a separate incident, where an armed American drone locked weapons on a Russian military plane, leading to the automatic deployment of countermeasures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023