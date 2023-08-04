0
Friday 4 August 2023 - 00:59

Int’l Conference in Moscow Condemns Acts of Quran Desecration

Story Code : 1073551
The event, held on Wednesday, saw the participation of various dignitaries, including the Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, the vice president of the Union of the Muslims of Russia, the head of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the secretary of the Russian Orthodox Church and Interreligious Dialogue, IRNA reported.
 
Initiated by Iran's cultural attaché in Russia, the conference aimed to foster understanding and dialogue among different religious communities and promote interfaith respect.
 
In his address at the conference, Iran’s Jalali strongly denounced the recent incidents of desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.
 
He argued that such actions are in direct contradiction to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the resolutions of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the principles of tolerance and dignity adopted by UNESCO on November 16, 1995, as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.
