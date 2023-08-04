Member of MKO Terrorist Group Arrested in Southeast Iran

Islam Times - A member of the terrorist organization Mojahedin-e Khalq (MKO) was apprehended during a police operation in a village in Fanouj County, situated in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

"Specialized intelligence operations unveiled the presence of a Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist group member living in a village in Fanouj County. After closely monitoring the individual's activities and movements, we successfully identified his hideout, leading to a comprehensive and coordinated operation carried out by law enforcement, resulting in his arrest," stated General Jalilian.

The commander further disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated the detained person, an Iranian citizen, had been involved in conducting targeted propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as engaging in sabotage and writing slogans in support of the MKO terrorist group in the region.

