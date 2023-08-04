0
Friday 4 August 2023 - 01:05

Russia Adds Norway to 'Unfriendly' Countries List

Story Code : 1073556
Russia Adds Norway to
Russia's cabinet of ministers stated that the government decision limits the number of local staff at Norway's diplomatic missions in Russia to 27 people, according to The Moscow Times.
 
The move by Moscow comes as a response to Norway's action in April, when it expelled 15 Russian embassy employees on accusations of working undercover as intelligence officers. In retaliation, Russia expelled 10 Norwegian diplomats two weeks later.
 
The list of "unfriendly" states, which carry out actions deemed "hostile" against Russian missions abroad, was initially established by President Vladimir Putin in 2021 and included the United States and the Czech Republic. However, Russia later expanded the list to include Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Croatia, and Slovenia. The latter two countries were even banned from hiring local employees at their diplomatic missions altogether.
 
All eight countries on Russia's "unfriendly" list have expressed support for Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Despite not being an EU member state, Norway has aligned itself with the European Union's sanctions against Russia.
 
Moreover, Russia maintains another separate list of "unfriendly" countries that impose economic limits on numerous Western nations that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023