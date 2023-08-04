UN Warns Millions on Brink of Famine in Sudan amid Ongoing Armed Conflict

Islam Times - The United Nations issued a warning that millions of people in Sudan are facing the threat of famine as hunger and displacement worsen due to the ongoing armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UN aid agency further stated that more than 20 million people are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity due to the conflict, economic decline, and mass displacement.

Citing data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), OCHA reported that over 3 million people have been internally displaced since the start of the conflict in Sudan. Additionally, more than 900,000 people have sought refuge in neighboring countries, including Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

IOM data revealed that people have been forced to leave all 18 states in Sudan, with the majority coming from Khartoum State. The rate of displacements in the past 108 days has surpassed the total recorded in the previous four years.

Despite promises from the warring sides, no humanitarian corridors have been established, preventing aid groups from delivering crucial assistance to those in need.

The situation has been exacerbated by the disruption of water, electricity, and gas supplies, as well as severe shortages of food and medicine in many areas, as reported by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The conflict in Sudan began in mid-April, stemming from a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the RSF.

As a result of the clashes, more than 3,000 people have lost their lives, and over 6,000 others have been injured, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The international community, including the United Nations, the Arab League, and several countries, has called for restraint and dialogue between the opposing sides to bring an end to the hostilities.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 6.3 million people in Sudan, approximately 13% of the population, are now one step away from famine, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.