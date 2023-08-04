Hamas Urges Hezbollah to Intervene in Clashes at Palestinian Camp in Lebanon

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement reached out to Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, requesting his intervention to stop the deadly clashes between Palestinian factions at the densely populated Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon.

Haniyeh emphasized that Hamas seeks peace and stability in Ain al-Hilweh, stating that the weapons of Palestinian groups should be solely directed towards the Zionist enemy.

The violence erupted on Saturday when an unknown gunman attempted to kill a member of an armed group named Mahmoud Khalil but fatally shot his companion instead. This incident triggered confrontations resulting in the death of Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi, a senior Fatah party commander in charge of security in the camp, along with several of his aides.

Nasrallah, during a televised address on Tuesday, called for an end to the clashes, expressing concern over the negative repercussions for the camp's residents, the Palestinian people, the southern region, and all of Lebanon.

A temporary ceasefire briefly halted the fighting, but heavy confrontations resumed on Wednesday. Dr. Riad Abu al-Einein, the head of Al Hamshari Hospital in Sidon, stated that 12 people were killed, and 56 others were wounded in the clashes over the past few days.

The Ain al-Hilweh camp is home to more than 63,000 people, mostly Palestinians and their descendants who were forcibly expelled from their homes following the 1948 Nakba Day (the day of catastrophe).

Haniyeh also engaged in a telephone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss the situation in the camp. He emphasized the importance of respecting decisions made by Palestinian authorities and urged for the cessation of fighting, as well as the withdrawal of armed forces from the streets to enable a fact-finding committee to conduct an investigation.

Berri emphasized the need for peace at the camp and expressed his commitment to help calm the situation in Ain al-Hilweh with the cooperation of the Palestinian side.

