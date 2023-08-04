0
Friday 4 August 2023 - 01:14

Hamas Urges Hezbollah to Intervene in Clashes at Palestinian Camp in Lebanon

Story Code : 1073558
Hamas Urges Hezbollah to Intervene in Clashes at Palestinian Camp in Lebanon
Hamas' political bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh, conveyed the message to Nasrallah, urging him to bring an end to the ongoing clashes among Palestinian groups in the camp, as reported by Shehab news agency on Thursday.
 
Haniyeh emphasized that Hamas seeks peace and stability in Ain al-Hilweh, stating that the weapons of Palestinian groups should be solely directed towards the Zionist enemy.
 
The violence erupted on Saturday when an unknown gunman attempted to kill a member of an armed group named Mahmoud Khalil but fatally shot his companion instead. This incident triggered confrontations resulting in the death of Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi, a senior Fatah party commander in charge of security in the camp, along with several of his aides.
 
Nasrallah, during a televised address on Tuesday, called for an end to the clashes, expressing concern over the negative repercussions for the camp's residents, the Palestinian people, the southern region, and all of Lebanon.
 
A temporary ceasefire briefly halted the fighting, but heavy confrontations resumed on Wednesday. Dr. Riad Abu al-Einein, the head of Al Hamshari Hospital in Sidon, stated that 12 people were killed, and 56 others were wounded in the clashes over the past few days.
 
The Ain al-Hilweh camp is home to more than 63,000 people, mostly Palestinians and their descendants who were forcibly expelled from their homes following the 1948 Nakba Day (the day of catastrophe).
 
Haniyeh also engaged in a telephone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss the situation in the camp. He emphasized the importance of respecting decisions made by Palestinian authorities and urged for the cessation of fighting, as well as the withdrawal of armed forces from the streets to enable a fact-finding committee to conduct an investigation.
 
Berri emphasized the need for peace at the camp and expressed his commitment to help calm the situation in Ain al-Hilweh with the cooperation of the Palestinian side.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
Taliban, US Hold First Official Talks since Afghanistan Takeover
1 August 2023
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
“Israel” to Build New Security Barrier along Jordan Border
1 August 2023
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
Third Quran Burned Outside Swedish Parliament, Who’s To Act?
1 August 2023
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
Iran Will Never Hold Talks with US on Basis of Trust: Spokesman
31 July 2023
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
Russia Would Have to Use Nuclear Weapon if Ukraine Succeeded to Tear off Part of Our Land: Medvedev
31 July 2023
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
Trump Has Spent $40 Million on Legal Fees, Washington Post Reports
31 July 2023
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
30 July 2023