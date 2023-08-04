Pakistan’s Spy Agency Buys “Israeli” Cellphone Hacking Tech

Islam Times - Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency and various police units in the country have been using products produced by the “Israeli” cybertechnology firm “Cellebrite” since at least 2012.

According to Haaretz, “Cellebrite’s” clients include Belarus, China, Uganda, Venezuela, Indonesia, the Philippines, Russia and Ethiopia, as well as Bangladesh’s notorious Rapid Action Battalion.

As reported by Haaretz’ business daily, “TheMarke”r, the apartheid entity had previously been engaged in cyber-diplomacy promoting the export of digital weaponry such as NSO’s “Pegagus” spyware, to places such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Morocco, in return for the establishment of official relations or secret agreements.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan has no relations with the Zionist entity. Yet “Cellebrite’s” tools were sold via Singapore, and are used by the Federal Investigation Agency and national police.

The flagship product of “Cellebrite”, whose stock is traded on the Nasdaq exchange, is called UFED. It enables law enforcement agencies to engage in digital forensic work by hacking into password-protected cellphones and copying all the information stored on them – including pictures, documents, text messages, calling histories and contacts.