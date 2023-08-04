IRGC Deputy Commander: Iran Self-Sufficient in Meeting Its Defense Needs

Islam Times - A deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC], Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, confirmed that his country is innovative and self-sufficient in meeting its needs in the defense sphere.

He further noted that “Abu Mahdi is the first long-range cruise missile that can target enemy warships.”

With a range of over 1,000 kilometers, the homegrown naval cruise missile has expanded Iran’s naval defense coverage zone by several times and allow the Navy units to broaden their operational range.

The Abu Mahdi missile has distinguishing features in terms of precision-strike, destructive power, bypassing maritime terrains and penetrating into the enemy’s air defense systems.

Known as the first long-range naval cruise missile whose trajectory definition and command-and-control systems have been equipped with artificial intelligence, the missile can streak at low altitudes for radar-evading maneuvers and alter its course and height in midair.

The Abu Mahdi missile has a powerful warhead capable of detonating various warships, frigates and destroyers by hitting the target from different directions.

Furnished with a robust combined navigation system and a powerful engine, the new missile can be launched from any location deep inside the Iranian territories to destroy mobile naval targets.

Fadavi further stated that “The ‘Abu Mahdi’ missiles that were recently delivered to the IRGC Navy are an example of self-sufficiency in the area of defense.”