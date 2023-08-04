0
Friday 4 August 2023 - 02:22

Iran Urges End to Deadly Clashes in Refugee Camp in Lebanon

He urged an end to the deadly clashes that have resulted in the death and injury of many Palestinians and significant displacement of Palestinians once again.
 
Kanaani reminded that Palestine, more than ever, requires unity and coherence among its people.
 
He urged all parties to commit to a ceasefire and tranquility, emphasizing the necessity for a complete cessation of hostilities at Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.
 
Kanaani stressed the importance of Palestinian groups, movements, and the Palestinian nation directing all their capabilities and resources towards fighting the Zionist occupier, which he sees as the source of all problems for the Palestinian people and instability in the region.
 
He further emphasized the need to create the grounds for the complete eradication of occupation, the return of all Palestinian refugees to their homeland, and the establishment of an independent and unified Palestinian government with al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital on the entire historical land of Palestine.
