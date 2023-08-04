0
Friday 4 August 2023 - 02:29

Thousands of Settlers Protest in Tel Aviv against “Judicial Overhaul”

Thousands of Settlers Protest in Tel Aviv against "Judicial Overhaul"
According to Knesset member, Gilad Kariv said, “the vast majority of ‘Israelis’ don't want this ‘judicial coup’,” pointing out that many voters of the ruling ‘Likud’ opposed it.
 
“Jews around the world need to understand that if they want to maintain the relations with ‘Israel’, if they want their children and grandchildren to have solid relations with ‘Israel’, they need to support these protests,” said Kariv.
 
He further added: “The most important thing for them to do is engage with us, the democratic Zionist bloc in ‘Israel’.”
 
Amit Becher, the head of the “Israeli” Bar Association, in turn said that “we have a very, very tough challenge,” warning that the reforms aim to “change everything we know about ‘democracy’ in ‘Israel’.”
